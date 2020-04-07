Full-body disinfecting enclosures to be installed outside police lines in Pune

pune

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:30 IST

Taking cue from the full-body misting sanitisation enclosures outside the Naidu Hospital - a hub for Covid-19 treatment in the city - the Pune police have decided to install similar enclosures outside six police lines (quarters) in Pune, according to Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police. Additionally, there will also be more number of Sanjeevani vans - mobile enclosures - for the police officials deployed at over 120 check posts in the city. The first Sanjeevani van was put into use on the Pune city roads on Monday.

“There will be these enclosures outside all six police lines and places where there is more police footfall. First such enclosure was installed at Market Yard police station and other major police stations. We are getting these made locally to reduce the cost,” said Joint CP Shisve.

While the station enclosures will be installed outside the entrance of the police quarters, the Sanjeevani vans are built inside police vehicles that will reach all posts at least once a day.

The interiors of the vehicle is installed with pressure fogging system which provides complete sanitation within 6-7 seconds, according to a statement issued by Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police, traffic, Pune.

A similar concept is being deployed at the stationary enclosures. There are multiple police quarters in Khadki, Shivajinagar and Swargate, among others . The stationary enclosures cost around Rs 30,000-35,000, according to the official.

“The first vehicles came onto the streets today. The second one is also ready. We are planning for 3-4 such vehicles to be operational in the next few days,” said Joint CP Shisve.

The police are in direct contact with the public as they enforce the lockdown that prohibits assembly and vehicle movement in the city.