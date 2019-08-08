FYJC admissions: 15,852 Pune students alloted seats in third round 

pune

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:51 IST

A total of 7,180 students did not take admission in the third round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions through the online centralised admission process (CAP).

In the third round, a total of 21,492 applications were received under the Pune division. Out of these, 15,852 students were alloted seats. While 8,570 students took admission, application of 24 students was rejected and 77 students cancelled their admission. A total of 6,323 students were allotted colleges according to their first preference.

“The special rounds of the FYJC admissions will take place from August 9 to August 19. The details of the vacant seats for the special round will be declared on August 9. Then, on August 9 and 10, students who still have not taken admission can apply online for this special round. The merit list of this special round will be announced on August 14. Students who have been allotted seats in the special round should complete the admission procedure between August 16 and August 19,” said Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the CAP committee.

According to Raut, the first come first served (FCFS) round will take place from August 20 to August 27.

“Those students who have not taken admission in junior colleges can apply in this FCFS round. There will be three categories of admission in this round – students securing 80 per cent and above percentage, students securing 60 per cent and above percentage and third category will be of all students who have cleared the Class 10 examinations. Accordingly vacant seats available in the junior colleges will be declared for each category in stages and they need to complete the admission procedure. Finally on August 27, we will announce the total remaining FYJC seats across the streams in Pune division,” added Raut.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 22:51 IST