FYJC admissions in Pune: Students opting out of science stream due to delayed process

The Class 11 admissions to junior colleges this year has stretched till mid-October, raising concerns of ‘catching-up’ among students and institute heads. Many junior colleges also pointed out that owing to the rising pressure of admission in the mid-academic year, many students have either cancelled or are ignoring the Science stream, as opposed to Arts and Commerce, this year.

Kanchan Shende, vice-principal, Sir Parashurambhau junior college, pointed out that for the first time, a total of 19 seats are still empty in the science stream, both granted and non-granted seats, as compared to Commerce with zero vacant seats, and Arts with only 1 vacant seat.

Last year, the process was completed by September.

“For the first time in the recent past, we have seen such a stark downfall of demand for science seats in junior college. And, the same observation has been made in many other colleges. In the last 15 days, I have seen almost 10 cancellations, mostly by out-of-Pune students, who are not only finding the decision to take up science in the middle of the year a risky choice, but are also concerned about the city’s high cost of living. Many of these students come from the interior parts of the state, and paying hostel fees and food expenses is a major factor for overall cancellation.”

The situation is similar at Nowrosjee Wadia junior college, which has almost 10 seats vacant in the non-granted Science stream, as opposed to zero vacant seats in Arts and Commerce.

“If this is the situation in the top colleges of the city, including ours which has always been sought for Science stream, especially, then think about the smaller colleges and schools,” said Narendra Chiplunkar, vice-principal, Nowrosjee Wadia college.

On Monday, the deputy directorate of education (DyDE) declared the final round of its first-come, first-served (FCFS-4) admission. As per the schedule, the round will be open till October 20, whereby students can apply for it from October 10 to 19, between 11 am and 5 pm.

In Pune, out of 91,336 registrations, 80 per cent students have completed their admissions, that is, 70,528 students, leaving as many as 20,808 students still waiting for admissions.

With these students joining late, as per the extended procedure, the heads also voiced issues regarding the overall functioning of the junior colleges. “There are only eight days left for the mid-term exams and we cannot postpone them for these students. We will try our best to help them catch up, but at the end of the day, it will be a difficult task,” Shende said.

Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education (in-charge), assured an exception for these students with respect to the 75% attendance rule. “As these students have missed out on many classes, we will consider their case and have waived off the 75% attendance rule for them. We want to give the opportunity of admission in Pune, to everyone.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 15:29 IST