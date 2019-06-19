FYJC: First general merit list for Pune on July 6

The detailed schedule for Class 11 admissions in the Pune region was declared on Tuesday by the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee. The first general merit list for admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) will be declared at 6pm on July 6, said Minakshi Raut, assistant deputy director of education and head of the CAP committee, in a statement.

The CAP panel finalised the admission schedule after the state Secondary School Certificate results were declared online on June 8.

The number of seats in junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be announced on June 19 (Wednesday). Classes will start in all junior colleges once they have filled 70 per cent seats. “The process of filling forms online was started in April with part 1 of the form. Filling of the part 2 form will start from June 19 (Wednesday) and students must fill the entire form latest by 5pm on June 29,” said Raut.

She also appealed to students to confirm their admission in the college they will be allotted in the first merit list between July 8 and 10. The second merit list will be declared on July 15, the third merit list will be out on July 23 and the fourth and the final merit list will be declared on July 31.

Since last year, the admissions for bi-focal courses were conducted separately in the zero round. The admissions for these bi-focal courses will begin on June 19 and two merit lists will be announced on June 25 and July 1. “If any seats for bi-focal courses remain after the two merit lists have been announced in colleges, then the colleges may fill up the seats with general candidates,” added Raut.

Admissions under quota, management, minority and in-house will be held at the college level and students willing to take admission under this quota should follow the application format to be submitted to colleges. Colleges will accept applications of students applying under these categories and the list of eligible candidates for admissions under the quota is to be declared by the colleges as per their schedule.

Dates to remember for students

June 19 to 23 – Round zero begins which includes bi-focal online forms acceptance by college along with other quota admissions. For general Science, Arts and Commerce streams, forms can be filled and submitted.

June 25 – First bi-focal merit list will be declared

June 26 and 27 – Bi-focal admissions to start based on merit list

June 29 – Last day to submit forms for all streams

July 6 – First general merit list will be declared

July 8 to 10 – Admissions based on first regularised list

July 10 – Cut-offs for first round and vacant seats’ list will be declared

July 15 – Second merit list will be declared

July 23 – Third merit list will be declared

Till July 29 – Rounds to continue till vacant seats are filled

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 16:32 IST