Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 12, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ganeshotsav: E-waste collection and awareness campaign to be organised in Pune

The Kasba Ganpati Mandal Pune has appealed to residents to bring e-waste to the camp from September 14 to September 22, 2018.

pune Updated: Sep 12, 2018 17:09 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
pune,maharashtra,ganeshotsav
The inaugural function will be held in presence of Ramdas Kadam , Shrikant Shetye, and Dattatraya Devale from the welfare association. (HT Representative PHOTO)

Kasba Ganpati Mandal apart from conducting cultural programs, social initiatives such as free-eye check-up, blood check-up camps, talks on social development by famous social workers, debates on topics which create social awareness, is also organising an e-waste collection and awareness campaign along with retired officers and employees of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) welfare association (NGO),” said Rugved Nirgudkar , advocate and trustee, Kasba Ganpati Mandal Pune.

“The e-waste collected will be disposed in an environment friendly way by the organisation EcoTantra using scientific and innovative methods,” he added.

The Mandal has appealed to residents to bring e-waste to the camp from September 14 to September 22, 2018. The inaugural function will be held in presence of Ramdas Kadam , Shrikant Shetye, and Dattatraya Devale from the welfare association.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 17:03 IST

more from pune