Goods train derails near Jejuri: Several passenger expresses via Pune cancelled

Pune Passengers travelling on the Pune-Miraj rail route faced severe inconvenience on Tuesday after nine empty wagons of a goods train derailed causing much traffic disruption.

Officials from the central railway said that the derailment occurred between Jejuri and Daundaj at 3.42 pm on Tuesday.

Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, central railway, said, "Due to the derailment the timetable of trains on the Pune-Miraj route was affected on Tuesday. A few trains had to be cancelled, while a few others had to be diverted and some terminated."

The trains which were cancelled on Tuesday included the Pune-Satara passenger train, Kolhapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, Mahalaxmi express and the Mumbai-Kolhapur express. All these trains pass through Pune.

"The trains which had to be diverted on Tuesday were the Bengaluru-Bhagat-ki-Koti- Jodhpur junction express, the Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra express, Puducherry-Dadar express and the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco-da-gama Goa express. All these trains travel via the Pune junction as well," railway officials said.

The trains were diverted via the Miraj-Kurduwadi-Daund-Pune route.

The officials added that apart from these trains which were cancelled and diverted, CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri express was terminated at Pune and the train Kolhapur-CSMT Mumbai Sahyadri express was partially cancelled, between Kolhapur and Pune.

Railway officials from Pune said that the reason for the derailment is not yet known and investigations are going on. There were no injuries.