Govt aided hostel workers’ union on hunger strike for hike in salary

pune

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:33 IST

Government employees of aided hostels in the state started a hunger strike outside the Social Welfare Department office in the city on Thursday to demand a hike in their salary.

The Maharashtra state aided hostels workers’ union asked the state government to issue a government resolution (GR) till September 9 to increase their payments or face grave consequences.

“There are a total of 8,104 employees at different posts working in 2,388 aided government hostels in the state. We have been working since the last 15-20 years at these posts. The highest payment is to the superintendent of the hostel which is Rs 8,000 and all other posts get salaries lower than this. We have repeatedly held official conversations with the state government, but nothing has happened till now. So, this is the last resort of organising a hunger strike. If the circular of payment hike is not issued till September 9, we will take drastic steps,” said Nagasen Pawar, president of the union.

In aided government hostels at least one lakh students reside and the entire responsibility of these students is on the employees who have now gone on a statewide strike. There are various posts at these hostels like superintendent, cook, helper and watchmen.

“Already 27 employees from different hostels have committed suicide in the last 10 years due to financial crisis. We are not given our payments on time and our salaries are credited twice a year. There is no medical leave for us and the work timing is also not mentioned in our work orders,” said Jaysing Desai, state coordinator of the union and superintendent at one of the hostels in Kolhapur district.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 21:33 IST