Govt has increased education budget to focus on quality, says Javadekar at Pune event

Prakash Javadekar, Union human resource development (HRD) minister on Saturday said that the government has increased the budgetary allocation for education sector from Rs 47,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,25,000 lakh crore to ensure quality education in the country.

He was delivering the convocation address at the 20th convocation of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University here on Saturday.

Javadekar said, “Keeping in mind the potential of higher education in the country, the interim budget enhanced allocation under Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme from Rs 14,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore.” RUSA is a holistic scheme of development for higher education, he said.

Speaking of new initiatives, he said, to avoid malpractices in degree certificates, identification mechanism like student’s photograph would be introduced on their degree certificates.

“As a security feature, I have instructed all the universities to use student’s photograph on the respective degree to introduce transparency,” he said.

He also stressed that all educational records of students including degrees, diplomas, mark sheets should be stored in electronic form at National Academic Depository for safety. “If misplaced or damaged, students can retrieve certificates any time. All universities can upload their documents free of cost till September,” he said.

The minister urged universities to adopt Indian costumes for the convocation ceremony instead of continuing with the colonial tradition. He said, “Universities could ask their students to come up with designs for traditional wear during convocations.”

Javadekar stressed on the importance of non-formal education in the country and appealed that every Indian should take benefit of Swayam (Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) for self-actualisation and long term learning.

Swayam offers 1,500 different online courses and all they are taught in classrooms to be accessed by anyone, anywhere at any time. He said in the span of one-and-half months, as many as 30 lakh people have registered with Swayam.

During the event, Sant Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Mahamuniraj, a prominent Digambar Jain monk was conferred with the honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) by the university for his contribution to Sanskrit.

So 6,120 students participated in this convocation ceremony and 58 students were awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees at the convocation ceremony and 42 were awarded gold medals.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 14:52 IST