Gultekdi’s wholesale flower market to restart operations on Jun 18 at 50% capacity

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:12 IST

The wholesale flower market located at Gultekdi, Market Yard, will restart its operations on June 18 after being shut down for three months due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

BJ Deshmukh, Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) administrator, said, “The flower market had been closed for the last three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. APMC had previously given priority to resumption of business of vegetables, fruits and grocery items during the lockdown and now, we have given permission to the traders to start the flower market.”

“The flower market will run only at 50 per cent capacity and traders will have to follow the odd-even formula to run their business. Half of the traders will operate on the first day, while the other half will resume business on the next day. Only traders will be allowed inside the flower market, who will follow all necessary precautions, and residents will not be given entry. Residents will have to purchase flowers from retail traders in their respective localities.”