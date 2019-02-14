H1N1 influenza (swine flu) claims two victims in Pune area

This year (2019) two people have died due to H1N1 influenza (swine flu) in Pune area, according to Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer and head of the epidemiology department, Maharashtra.

“Last year 2,594 positive cases were reported in Maharashtra of which 600 cases were from Pune. Also, 462 deaths were reported from Maharashtra of which 100 were from Pune. This year the scenario is not much different where we have so far recorded 204 cases in the state of which 24 are from Pune (PMC and PCMC) and 17 deaths so far in the state due to the infection, of which two are from Pune,” said Awate. We are hoping the cases will slow down soon and there is nothing to panic about, he added.

Dr RR Gangakhedkar, national director epidemiology department and non communicable diseases, at Institute for Mediation and Conflict Resolution (ICMR) said, “We know that influenza H1N1 has become pandemic and is here to stay. So every year it is stressed and suggested that high risk population be vaccinated against the H1N1 virus to avoid deaths and spread of the virus as a preventive step.”

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:40 IST