Holi tragedy: Two Pune men killed after driving drunk and crashing car on electric pole

Five friends who left a party drunk looking to buy more alcohol, wound up in a tragic car accident that killed two of them early on Friday morning.

The three others in the car, a Fiat bearing the number plate MH 12 KM 8273, were injured and moved to a hospital.

According to police, the inebriated driver of the car lost control on the service road near Abhinav college, crashing into an electric pole, with the vehicle then falling into a 20-foot deep ditch. The incident happened at 3.30 am.

The deceased have been identified as Nikhil Chaukhule ( 27), resident of Panhala in Kolhapur and Ashutosh Yadav ( 29). The driver, who sustained serious injuries, has been indentified as Sushant Patil ( 25), a resident of Belawade in Karad.

The other two in the car who sustained injuries have been identified as Dheeraj Shinde (30), resident of Bhilawdi and Digvijay Mahajan (24).

“The five were drunk and returning from a party. They wanted more liquor so the drunk driver was speeding, leading to the accident and killing two of the occupants on the spot,” assistant police inspector (API) Sandeep Yadav, who is investigating officer in the case, said.

One of the injured, Digvijay Mahajan, in his written statement to the police stated that he and his friends made a number of requests to the driver of the car, Sushant Patil, to stop speeding, but he allegedly did not listen.

“Based on Mahajan’s statement, we have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver and he will be arrested ,” Yadav added.