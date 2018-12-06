Horror @ Pune: Drunk dad drops dead, mother and kids burn body outside house

A 39-year-old man died and his body was ‘cremated’ by his family on Tuesday night in Wadgaon Sheri, all under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Bhimaji Kamble, 39, resident of Sathe vasti , Wadgaon Sheri.

The incident came to light after his wife, 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son informed the man’s brother that he was “dead” and that they had “burnt his body” near their house.

The wife, Vidya Nilesh Kamble, 35, was out shopping on Tuesday night when her husband came home drunk and demanded food. When the daughter refused to comply he started hitting the two children, according to police sub inspector S Saste of Lonikand police station, Pune rural police.

“He then fell down and the two children ran out, shut the door from outside and sat on the roadside. When their mother came back, they found that the father was dead. They then burnt the body near their house,” said PSI Saste.

The brother of the man took the case to the police station 10:30 am on Wednesday, after which, police went to the spot and found ash and bones near the house. However, it could not be immediately confirmed if the bones belonged to the deceased.

“The case depends on the complaint in the matter which will be lodged after recording the brother’s statement,” said Suhas Garud, deputy superintendent ofpolice, Haveli. The deceased man worked as a painter while his wife works as domestic help in Lohegaon.

