HSC board exams end with a total of 765 cheating cases registered

pune

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:25 IST

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, which began on February 18, concluded on Wednesday.

Despite the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) emlploying 173 flying squads, a total of 765 cases of students cheating were registered across state. On Wednesday, 49 cheating cases were registered, said education department officials.

“Cases have been registered against students who were found cheating. As per procedure, an enquiry will be set up for every case, and the concerned student will be given a chance to put forth his/her side of the story before a committee. A final decision and report will then be submitted tothe board,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE.

On Wednesday, the day of the last paper guidelines issued by the state government, amid the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak in the city were in place. Students did not gather in large numbers outside college premises. Most were seen writing exam with a mask on. Students entered and exited the exam hall one by one and not in groups.

“Though the SSC exams are still going on, we have given a list of necessary precautions, received from the state health department, to all the exam centre heads. We are not allowing parents, students to crowd at the centres,” added Bhosale.