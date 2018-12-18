htforpune : The up coming metro line and all you need to know about it

The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjewadi which employs an estimated three lakh people in various companies, witnesses one of the worst traffic congestions in the city, day in and day out. As enumerated by the citizens’ group, Free-up Hinjewadi Movement, nearly 3000 buses, one lakh cars and thousands of two-wheelers enter and exit Hinjewadi daily. The absence of an effective mass transport system translates into high density traffic on roads leading to Hinjewadi, resulting in lengthy traffic jams, rising commuting time and high frustration.

The critical observations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in September about the first phase of Jaipur Metro have been received with considerable concern in Pune.

CAG in its report commented adversely on the absence of a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), poor ridership of the metro in its first 22 months and the commercial unviability of the project. It expressed disappointment that the Metro in its first 22 months had an average just 19.17 per cent of the projected ridership. Also, the operating revenue of Rs 18.87 crore during this period, as against an operating expense of Rs 85.56 crore was serious. Overall, the first phase had failed to meet the commuting needs of the public; was financially unviable and suffered from defective planning and hasty decision making, CAG noted.

These are strong observations which have a relevance for Pune. As with Jaipur, the Pune Metro rail project was conceived by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in consultation with Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) and is now being executed by Maharashtra Metro rail corporation ltd.

The first phase of the Rs11,400 crore project with a total length of 31.25 km is scheduled to become operational in 2021.

There are three serious concerns around the Pune Metro: Will it have enough ridership to make it commercially viable? Is adequate attention being paid to low cost modes of public transport such as the city bus service operated by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), and its bus rapid transit system (BRTS)? And, is Pune Metro headed towards delays and cost over-runs?

While no one disputes the need for a metro for the rapidly expanding Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad metropolitan region, there is serious concern over the continuing neglect of BRTS and the PMPML. Similarly, there are fears of delays and cost over-runs with the National monuments authority having recently forced Maha Metro to change its route alignment near the historic Aga Khan Palace as it violated the set norms for protected monuments.

There are lessons to be learnt and Pune must not make the same mistakes as Jaipur.

