Husband, in-laws assault Pune woman for conceiving child on full moon

A pregnant woman lodged a complaint against her husband and two in-laws on Monday for assaulting her in an attempt to kill her child, according to the police. The woman was identified as Swati Sanjay Pawar, 24, a resident of Kailasnagar in Thergaon. The husband was identified as Sanjay Pandurang Pawar, 31, his mother Suman Pandurang Pawar and his sister Archana Harshad Yadav.

While Sanjay works as a manager at a private company, Swati is around 6 weeks pregnant and is a homemaker, the police said.

The couple live in a rented house in Kailasnagar where her two in-laws were visiting. Swati has alleged that, on Saturday night, the three kicked her in the stomach and back in order to harm the child.

The three were booked under Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Wakad police station. Assistant police inspector (API) Tanaji Bhogam is investigating the case.

"They used to make her skip and jump. They had discussed the matter among themselves," API Bhogam said. "While it looked like her pregnancy was intact, we had sent her for a medical test on Monday. We will know the results on Tuesday,” he added.

The family members assaulted her, according to her complaint, because they believed that she was carrying a girl child. The source of their belief is set in the fact that the child was conceived on a full moon night (pornima in Marathi). The family members believe that children conceived on full moon night are born as girls.

“Chromosomes decide the gender of the child not the lunar setting. And if a person has to be held responsible for the gender of the child, why not torture the husband? Many people in remote areas do not know about the concept of xx and xy chromosomes. I always tell them during my lectures," said Nandini Jadhav, Pune district head of Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti.