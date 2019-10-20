IMD forecasts thunderstorm with lightning on voting day

pune

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:55 IST

Carrying an umbrella and rain gear to the polling station would be a good idea as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm, lightning along with gusty wind rainfall activity for Pune,Satara,Kolhapur,Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts on Monday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD said, “This is because of the low pressure over south east – east central Arabian Sea and because of that southerly wind over coastal areas of Goa, Konkan and Karnataka lies over east central Arabian Sea. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above main sea level.”

On Sunday, Pune along with Satara and Kolhapur received heavy rainfall, creating difficulties for many who were part of a massive exercise to shift the electronic voting machines to the polling booths.

“To tackle rains we have erected 283 shelters where staff can stay on the night before elections,” said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

The election commission (EC) has also arranged for teams who will be on alert mode especially in flood-affected areas of Indapur, Baramati, Maval, Bhor constituencies. “We have instructed the chief executive officers of the zilla parishad to take precautionary measures accordingly,” added Ram.

In its weather warning bulletin,IMD states that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over central Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa on October 21.

