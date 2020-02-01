e-paper
Home / Pune News / IMD forecasts warm spell for Pune in next 7 days

IMD forecasts warm spell for Pune in next 7 days

The city will mainly have a clear sky on February 1 with minimum temperatures at 12 degrees Celsius and maximum at 30 degrees Celsius

pune Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
On February 2-3, the minimum temperature will hover between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures at 30 degrees Celsius
On February 2-3, the minimum temperature will hover between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures at 30 degrees Celsius
         

Pune is set to face a warm spell, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, on Friday.

The city will mainly have a clear sky on February 1 with minimum temperatures at 12 degrees Celsius and maximum at 30 degrees Celsius.

On February 2-3, the minimum temperature will hover between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures at 30 degrees Celsius.

From February 4-6 the city will experience clear skies with minimum temperature between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures at 29 to 30 degrees Celsius, said IMD officials.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather will remain dry over Maharashtra with the feeble western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is present over Afghanistan and neighbourhood with the associated trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies. According to IMD officials, a system is likely to move east-northeastwards, while the north-south trough from sub-hmalayan West Bengal to coastal Andhra Pradesh has become less marked.

Some parts in Vidharbha might get very little rain on Febraury 1, while in other areas like Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra the weather will remain dry. This will continue till February 4.

According to IMD, on Friday, an earthquake shock of slight intensity at its origin with epicentre in Palghar district shook at Latitude 20.1 degree north and Longitude 72.8 degree east, 104 km west of Nashik about 205 kms away from Pune, was recorded by the seismographs in the India Meteorological Department at 4. 14. 56 pm having it’s magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale.

