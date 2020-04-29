e-paper
IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Pune

According to an IMD official, all these areas will witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds.

pune Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:58 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune witnessed cloudy skies on Wednesday afternoon with very light to light rain showers, thunder activity and gusty winds.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued thunderstorm warnings for areas across Maharashtra, including Pune, north Konkan, south Konkan, north central Maharashtra, south central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to an IMD official, all these areas will witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds. “Wind speeds will be reaching 30 -40 kilometers per hour in districts of Raigad, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded and Osmanabad,” an IMD official said.

Pune witnessed cloudy skies on Wednesday afternoon with very light to light rain showers, thunder activity and gusty winds. The temperature was at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum was at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

The warning issued on Wednesday states that these areas will witness thunderstorms until May 1 due to cyclonic circulation over Malacca Strait, North Sumatra and neighbourhood areas in the west-northwestward direction.

According to IMD, under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood areas during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to become more concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours and is likely to intensify further.

The storm will move north-northwestwards initially and then north-northeastwards towards Myanmar - Bangladesh coasts between May 1 and May 3.

There will be a cyclonic circulation over east central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coast which will persist.

