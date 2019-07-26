IMD’s heavy rain forecast for Pune this weekend

The heavy rain forecast for Pune has Saturday, July 27, as the date from when wet weather returns, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The city will continue to witness light rain today (Friday), and then, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, says, “We are expecting heavy rain in Pune city from Saturday and it will continue till July 28.

“Once the upper air cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal is created there are chances of heavy rainfall.”

“The upper air cyclonic circulation is expected to be formed in Bay of Bengal by Friday afternoon,” said Kashyapi, adding, “Heavy rains are first expected in the Konkan areas, and then it will move towards central Maharashtra. Konkan is forecast to receive a lot more rainfall in this spell.”

Marathwada region is also forecast to receive light rain for the next couple of days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city will be 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be 23 degrees celsius.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast for Palghar, Thane and Raigad, all in Mumbai district.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 02:07 IST