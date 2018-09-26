In your 30s? Beware of heart ailments

City cardiologists have observed a growing trend of increase in the number of people suffering from coronary artery disease (CAD) who are in their 30s. The incidence rate has increased by more than 100 per cent in the last five to ten years. This rise has not only added to the increased mortality rate due to heart failures or increased heart diseases, but has also added to the rise in number of people needing a heart transplant in the next two to three years.

Experts also shared that number of patients with heart failures and severe deterioration of heart functions have forced them to reject the patients who are in need of a new heart. “Of the 100 patients, we are forced to reject more than 90 and only 10 are seen as fit for a transplant surgery. Reason—due to increased morbidities like poor kidney function, poor lung functions or no strength at all in the heart or muscles,” said Dr Manoj Durairaj, director of department of heart and lung transplantation, Sahyadri Hospital. He is also a member of the Indian association of cardiothoracic surgeons and secretary of the Indian national society of heart and lung transplantation.

He said, “Given the dramatic rise, we are also seeing an increase in the number of patients registering themselves for heart transplant.”

When asked about the symptoms people come up with in their initial stage, who are in their 30s, Durairaj said, “They complain usually of severe breathlessness, swelling of the body and legs, loss of appetite, sudden weight loss, congestion, several admissions in the hospital. Patients who are admitted several times and are undergoing treatment with a cardiologist are often called as ‘frequent fliers’ due to increased hospital admissions. Such patients later become a potential patient of end stage heart failure. Given the rising figures of the younger population to us, we are sure that in the next two years we will see a rise in the number of heart transplant surgeries.”

This was seconded by Dr Rahul Patil, interventional cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic. He said, “Five years ago, a case of a heart attack in a person in 30s was sporadic and rarely seen; once in six months; however, the figure has changed and we are seeing more than two cases almost everyday. Many young people with cases of heart attacks are coming and reasons are mainly poor lifestyle which includes smoking, insomnia, poor dietary habits.”

Also, deficiency of B12 folic acid associated with smoking is seen as a leading cause behind developing coronary artery disease (CAD) in people who are in their 30s, said Patil.

Many in the young population often ignore the early symptoms and seek home remedies which only aggravates their symptoms and adds to the deterioration of the condition. Hence, if there are chances that a person in his 30s is seen suffering from a heart attack, they should immediately seek expert advice within four hours of the beginning of the symptom.

In case a person notices discomfort in his chest and reaches a hospital within four hours, he can be saved from unnecessary procedures that can add to the morbidities in future. He can be saved from an angioplasty, stent or any other procedure where he would need a minor or a major surgery. Such early cases can be managed with drugs that can be given as blood thinning medicines, he added.

The normal capacity of pumping of blood is usually more than 60 per cent, but those with early signs of heart diseases or having suffered an episode of a heart attack will have the pumping capacity of less than 30 per cent. Such patients will definitely become a recipient in less than two years time and will have to register themselves in the heart transplant registry, said Patil.

One has to alter his lifestyle which is the only preventive measure for a heart disease. Improved diet, no smoking and regularly exercising are some measures. This disease is totally reversible if detected early, said Patil.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 16:23 IST