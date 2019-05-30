Instagram love affair: Woman files rape case against 22-year-old

A man from Mumbai was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday evening for alleged sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman whom he had met on social networking site, Instagram.

The 22-year-old Vishal Navalkishore Bunde is a resident of Santoshi Mata cooperative housing society in Mumbai Central and is in the equestrian industry.

The woman told the police in her complaint that the man called her to various hotels in Pimpri, as well as Mumbai, since March. The complainant told the police that the accused had promised to marry her before having sexual intercourse with her, against her will.

“She is studying fashion designing in Pune and he works in the equestrian industry, so he travels often. We are yet to arrest him as he is currently in Bengaluru,” said police sub-inspector UP Deshmukh of Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

While the complainant is a second-year student living with her grandmother, father and stepmother, the police do not know details about Bunde’s family. The complainant recently visited Bunde’s residence with a marriage proposal.

However, when Bunde refused to marry her, his parents supported him. The complainant has claimed that his parents allegedly abused her.

A case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376(2)(n), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pimpri police station against Bunde.

