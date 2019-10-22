Intense rains pound Pune; nightmare deja vu for Padmavati-Sahakarnagar residents

pune

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST

Pune has been experiencing another bout of rain since Saturday, bringing back memories of the incessant rains that wreaked havoc in the city on September 25-26.

For residents of Gururaj Housing Society and adjoining areas of Padmavati and Sahakarnagar, their worst fears came back to haunt them as water breached Ambil Odha (spring) and entered into their society once again on Tuesday after heavy rains lashed out city during wee hours.

It was barely a month ago, that flash floods created havoc at Gururaj Housing Society, Padmavati, disturbing the lives of the many residents. While the September 25-26 flash floods was the result of a wall collapse surrounding the Ambil Odha, the civic administrations apathy to not rebuild the wall, led to water entering into the society once again on Monday night.

Nitin Kadam, social worker and a leader of Nationalist Congress party said, “Houses on the banks of the Ambil Odha were affected due to the rains on October 21. The residents had already started preparing for Diwali, but they will have to start the preparations all over again as water entered their homes, leaving it muddy.”

Water entered the basement of Gururaj Housing Society as Katraj received 50 mm rainfall. Keshav Dongre, a resident of the society said, “As water entered the society, he residents immediately vacated their homes. Water has entered the basement parking of three buildings. This has now become a regular affair, we want the PMC to rebuild the wall around Ambil Odha.”

Prashant Ranpise, head, PMC fire brigade department said, “The department received three calls from eight locations for water logging. Some of the calls were from Aundh, Dhanori and Fatimanagar areas.”

“A private company bus broke down in Dhanori due to waterlogging in the area leaving 23 passengers stranded. As soon as we received a call, the officers rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. We also received complaints of water entering Gardenia Housing Society, Wagaonsheri and Treasure Park, Sahkarnagar. There were three cases of branch felling at various locations,” added Ranpise.

According to residents of Treasure park, water entered the societies parking and the jogging track. As a precautionary measure, the housing society stopped all lift operations for a few hours.

Lesson learnt, need new action plans

This years monsoon has proven to be difficult for the fire brigade department as they have been receiving numerous calls regarding waterlogging and tree felling incidents in the city.

“This monsoon has taught us a lesson, that we should be more prepared and draw out new action plans for such situations in the future,” said Prashant Ranpise, head, PMC fire brigade department.

He added, “The department has been facing a critical situation. Whenever it rains, we receive a hundred calls within a short period from various locations, and we are not able to address the all. Considering this the department is coming up with a new action plan. The department is short-staffed, we have sent a proposal to the civic body to sanction more manpower, however, there has been no approval from the state government.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST