Invite to author Nayantara Sahgal for Marathi literary event withdrawn after threats of disruption

Well-known literary figure and English language author Nayantara Sahgal’s invitation to the 92nd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Parishad, has been withdrawn by the organisers.

The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Parishad will be held in Yavatmal from January 11. In a media release, Ramakant Kolte, working president of the all-India Marathi literary meet, said, “ We have sent her an apology letter and also a letter to state that in her state (old age) it would be inappropriate for her to travel so far and that we will be disappointed if she won’t be able to attend, hence, we have requested her to accept our apology and have withdrawn the invitation.”

The decision was taken to avoid any untoward incident and in view of the controversy that erupted after a political outfit threatened to disrupt the function if she was invited to the event,” added Kolte.

Sripad Joshi, president of the meet, said, “I have been travelling outside Nagpur and I got to know that the parishad was getting threats, hence, the organisers took this step, so that literary meet can continue without a hitch. We have clearly stated in the letter to Nayantara Sahgal, the reasons for withdrawing the invitation. The Mahamandal respects her as an author and her work.”

A Sahitya Akademi awardee, Nayantara (91), was at the forefront of the 2015 “award wapsi” campaign against the “growing intolerance in the country” under the Prime Minister Modi government. She is also the niece of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Her name was suggested by Shripad Joshi, the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal and a formal invitation was also sent to her inviting to inaugurate the 92nd literary meet on January 11 in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 10:47 IST