e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Javadekar says govt working to end stubble burning menace

Javadekar says govt working to end stubble burning menace

pune Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

The Central government is working to solve the problem of stubble burning and a project, on a pilot basis, has been launched to decompose stubble into manure.

Prakash Javadekar, minister of Environment, forest and climate change, on Friday, inaugurated a plant erected by Praj technology, which produces compressed biogas from biomass. Javadekar inaugurated the plant virtually.

Javadekear said, “Stubble burning is another cause of concern and I hope that technologies like these will help alleviate the problem. The Central government’s PUSA institute has demonstrated a decomposer technology which converts stubble into manure and is being experimented on, on a pilot basis in five states, including Delhi. It will help in dealing with crop residue and is cheap as well. There will be several ways, both in-situ and ex-situ, to fight against the problem of pollution emerging out of stubble burning.”

Expressing concern over the pollution levels in the northern parts of the country, especially Delhi, the minister said that the government is working towards abatement of air pollution at the source level, be it industries or thermal power stations, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition waste or stubble burning.

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In