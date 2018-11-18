KR Natu’s family donates Rs 5 crore to school of electrical engineering of COEP

Industrialist and alumni of the college of engineering Pune (CoEP), electrical engineering department late KR Natu will now be remembered for his contribution as the renovated and modified building will now be known as late KR Natu school of electrical engineering.

“Although the (high voltage (HV) laboratory building is not completely ready, it will be inaugurated on November 18 when this department was established in 1932,” said professor BB Ahuja, director, COEP.

Prabha Natu, KR Natu’s widow, and the Natu family have donated ₹5 crore for the building in the memory of the late industrialist.

The department currently has three postgraduate programmes, power electronics and power systems with 18 students, embedded control with 18 students and power electronics, machine drivers with 24 students. It also has an undergraduate programme with 60 students and around 32 PhD students.

“Coincidentally, Natu was also born on November 18, 1932, and he graduated from CoEP in 1954 and went on to work for Tata steel for 5 years after graduation, and later set up and expanded his own business in Pune and abroad,” said professor BN Chaudhari, deputy director.

