Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92

pune

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:12 IST

Eminent theatre and film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo died due to age-related ailments at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on Tuesday evening. He was 92.

He is survived by his wife Deepa, son Dr Anand Lagoo, who is a molecular biologist, and daughter Dr Bimba Kanetkar, a gynaecologist. His son Tanveer had died in a train accident.

Lagoo, who was a trained ENT surgeon, played an important role in the growth of the theatre movement in Maharashtra in the post-Independence era, along with Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta and Arvind Deshpande. He was born on November 16, 1927 in Satara and was the eldest of four children. He studied at BJ Medical college, where he got into acting.

He set up the Progressive Dramatic Association (PDA) with Bhalba Kelkar and then in 1969 he became a full-time actor on Marathi stage, debuting in the play Ithe Oshalala Mrityu, written by Vasant Kanetkar.

As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as Natsamrat and Himalayachi Saoli, and films such as Pinjra made him popular. In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films such as Ek Din Achanak, Gharonda and Lawaris, to name a few.

Lagoo, affectionately known in theatre circles as “doctor”, was also known for his progressive and rationalist views, which he expressed without fear.

Film director Dr Jabbar Patel remembers meeting him in BJ Medical College when he was just 19 years old. “He had this voice that simply held everyone in awe. He was a great man of logic and applied it not just only on stage, but in life too.”

“We have lost a theatre giant,” said Satish Alekar, playwright.

Actor Dr Mohan Agashe remembers Lagoo as a legend of acting. “My tributes to all-time great artist Shiram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated the silver screen and created an impact. He was a social activist simultaneously, tweeted Union minister Prakash Javadekar. Lagoo’s last rites will be performed by his elder son Anand after his arrival from the US. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects by acknowledging Lagoo as one of the outstanding actors in theatre and cinema.