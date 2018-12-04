Less than normal rainfall in winter for south India: IMD

The India meteorological department (IMD) has predicted less than normal rainfall for the winter months of December 2018 to January 2019 in south India.

In the forecast issued by the IMD in its ‘consensus outlook for the winter season (December 2018 to February 2019)’, experts have highlighted that weak to moderate El Nino conditions (a pattern that brings warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific every few years) are likely to form during this winter season and continue through spring.

The consensus climate outlook for the winter season 2018-19 was prepared through exchange of expert assessment among a team of experts from all the countries of South Asia. As previously reported, IMD has also forecast India to experience a warmer winter.

The report states that below normal precipitation is likely over some southern parts of the region consisting of south-eastern part of India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. The rest of the region, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal are likely to experience normal precipitation during this season. Northern parts of South Asia will experience higher levels of humidity, than usual, said IMD.

The rest of the region, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal are likely to experience normal precipitation during this season. Northern parts of South Asia will experience higher levels of humidity, than usual, said IMD. Theexpertteamdiscussed various observed and emerging climatic features that are known to influence the climate of the region such as the El NiñoSouthern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions over the equatorial Pacific, Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), conditions over the Indian Ocean among others.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 16:31 IST