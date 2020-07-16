e-paper
Light rainfall to continue in Pune city till July 21: IMD

Light rainfall to continue in Pune city till July 21: IMD

Till now Pune has received 262. 2mm rainfall which is above its normal figures (227.4mm), according to Anupam Kashyapi, head, IMD

pune Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:25 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, pune
Since the last few days, there is a thick cloud cover over the city, but it has not rained heavily, said, officials.
Since the last few days, there is a thick cloud cover over the city, but it has not rained heavily, said, officials. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

The city will continue to receive light rainfall till July 21, although ghat areas continue to witness heavy rains in Pune district, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, on Wednesday.

Since the last few days, there is a thick cloud cover over the city, but it has not rained heavily, said, officials.

“We are expecting better rainfall in the coming days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, IMD.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 22.0 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Lohegaon recorded 001.0 mm and Pashan, 0.7 mm rainfall.

“In spite of light rainfall Pune has witnessed above normal rainfall,” added Kashyapi.

Till now Pune has received 262. 2mm rainfall which is above its normal figures (227.4mm), he said.

“Mumbai is receiving heavy rains, but Pune district will continue to witness light rain till July 21. The ghat areas in Pune district will continue to receive heavy rainfall,” added Kashyapi

Across Maharashtra, there has been moderate rain since many days still most of the districts have received more than normal rainfall.

“In Maharashtra except for Akola, Gondia and Nandurbar, every other district has received more rainfall than normal. Even for the entire country, it is a good monsoon,” said Kashyapi.

Weather forecast by IMD

July 16: Moderate rain very likely (isolated heavy to heavy rain in ghat areas)

July 17: Light to moderate rain very likely (isolated heavy rain in ghat areas)

July 18: Light to moderate rain very likely

July 19: Light to moderate rain very likely

July 20: Light rain very likely

July 21: Light rain very likely

