Pune organisations taking steps to fight zika as state yet to issue directive

Pune The Hospital board of India (HBI), Pune chapter of Indian medical association (IMA) and Pune obstetric gynaecological society (Pogs) of India have decided to implement precautionary and preparatory measures related to zika virus infection even as the state is yet to issue any directive to hospitals.

Maharashtra state health authority has not sent any circular to hospitals to take preventive and control measures related to zika despite 100 patients in Rajasthan being tested positive and central authorities taking necessary steps. Revised notifications for zika was issued at the meeting held at Indian council of medical research (ICMR) in Delhi on October 8 with authorities stressing on stringent monitoring and surveillance system in states.

The Hospital board of India, Pune chapter of Indian medical association and Pune obstetric gynaecological society (Pogs) of India will circulate guidelines among members regarding the do’s and don’ts to be kept in mind regarding the virus, especially foetus growth after the second trimester in case of any anomaly as the virus has been found to affect the newborns. The associations that have over 600 members will also keep a record of the same and report it to the state health authorities.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman HBI, IMA (Pune chapter) said, “There has been no meeting or notification from the state authorities yet. However, looking at the spike in cases in Rajasthan, we feel the need to come up with our own set of protocols that will be circulated among our members. The main point to be kept in mind is to monitor the growth of foetuses right from the second trimester. In case an anomaly is noticed, the case will be reported to the local health authorities for further investigations.”

Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, president of Pogs, India said, “No gynaecology society in this country has taken up such an initiative yet. We are in the process of drafting the note to be circulated to our members in Pune. The main emphasis is on lookout for abnormalities in pregnancy especially post second trimester. Special care is to be taken during sonography tests and the growth of the foetus is to be closely monitored for even a slightest chance of underdevelopment. Also, since microcephaly is a direct cause of zika in babies born to women infected with the virus, we have decided to not take any chances with us in Pune.”

Meanwhile, Dr Pradeep Awate, state officer in-charge of epidemiology department, said, “The Rajasthan case is serious and the national meet stressed on how the outbreak can be curbed in the state. We advise cities to follow the guidelines that were circulated two years ago as not much has changed and the infection is not life threatening.”

Dr Nitin Bilolikar, deputy director health services (state) said, “A meeting with the association of hospitals is needed as we have not circulated any notifications. A close surveillance in suspect cases is a must and we will call for a meeting in Pune soon. Even though the rate of mortality due to zika is less, we cannot deny its direct link to affecting the babies’ quality of life and hence it is a serious threat.”

The virus

Zika is transmitted through the bite of an infected aedes aegypti mosquito, the same mosquito known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya.

First identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys, zika was later identified in humans in 1952.

Zika has been found to affect the newborns and causes microcephaly (a condition in which a baby’s head is significantly smaller than expected, often due to abnormal brain development.) and other neurological syndromes like Guillain Barre Syndrome (a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.)

The symptoms after being infected with zika virus are similar to that of dengue. It includes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 16:24 IST