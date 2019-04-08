Maha-Metro to demolish 80-year-old underground aquaducts in Pune

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has decided to demolish the two underground water channels discovered at Swargate while carrying out the underground work for laying the metro rail line. These aquaducts were discovered on March 29 on the location where Maha-Metro will be developing a multi-modal hub for Pune.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager, Public Relation Office (PRO), Maha-Metro said, “We intent to demolish the tunnels that were discovered by us in March while laying the underground metro rail line. We have sent a letter in to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week proposing the demolition. We are awaiting a response from them.”

According to archaeologists, the ducts discovered at Swargate, date back to the 1940s and were used to transport water from one location, possibly from Katraj lake to the Peth areas. However, according to Sonawane, the channels do not have archaeological significance and can be demolished.

He said, “It is evident from the construction of these tunnels that they do not hold any historical significance. These tunnels are obstructing the metro work. Hence, we have proposed to demolish it. Maha-Metro and Pune Municipal Corporation have already conducted a joint inspection of the site.”

While Pune Municipal Corporation officials did not respond to our calls, Sonawane said, “We are expecting a response from the civic officials in the next week.”

He added, “Meanwhile, we have shifted the entire work force to a different location as the work of the Swargate metro has been put on hold, till the final decision is made.” The Metro will run underground , from Agriculture College grounds to Swargate.

