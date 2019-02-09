Maha-Metro to submit revised petition for underground route near Aga Khan palace, says Bapat in Pune

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is planning to submit a revised petition to National Monument Authority (NIA) and request to allow an underground metro route near Aga Khan palace which would be 100 feet away from the monument.

Pune district Guardian Minister Girish Bapat said, “I am going to visit Delhi and visit the NIA office to look for a solution on the metro issue near Aga Khan palace. The state government is of the view that instead of changing the metro alignment, it would be better to carry an underground metro near the Aga Khan palace if the NIA allows it.”

Recently, NIA had denied the permission to Maha-Metro for carrying the metro work near Aga Khan palace which is falling under 100 feet norm. Bapat said, “Maha-Metro has suggested the alternate route but there is more ridership on existing metro route which is going from Ahmednagar Road.”

Bapat said that if the alignment is changed, it will cost more and so by considering this if the underground work would be carried out in that stretch it would be helpful.

Rehabilitation of Kasba peth residents

Local residents who will be affected due to underground metro station at Budhwar peth near Phadke Tank are opposing the metro work. Guardian Minister Bapat who represents the Kasba peth Assembly constituency claimed that this issue would be sort out soon. Metro work is important but, rehabilitation of the citizens is also important. PMC school land, which is near the proposed station has been identified for erecting a tower. The Maha Metro plans to rehabilitate all the 220 families in this building. Bapat assured that he would take the lead for sorting out metro station work at Budhwar Peth.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 16:47 IST