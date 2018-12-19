Man accused of sexual assault fractures accomplice wife’s hand

A man from Talegaon Dabhade has been accused of physical assault by his wife. The couple was earlier booked for sexual assault and extortion of a 29-year-old women. The accused was identified as Amol Gaikwad, who is into real estate business and his wife has been identified as Sonali Gaikwad.

Sonali has sustained fracture on her left hand, according to her complaint. However, there have been no arrests yet in both the cases.

“The couple was fighting over the woman who has filed a complaint against them,” said assistant inspector S Gawade of Talegaon Dabhade police station who is investigating the case. “The complainant in the sexual assault case is not a teacher (as per the preliminary inquiry), but works at Infosys,” said Gawade.

While the sexual assault and extortion cases against the Gaikwads were registered on December 15, the fight between the couple happened on December 17, according to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The complainant in the sexual assault case had alleged that Amol had physical relationship with her under the false promise of marriage and Sonali threatened to upload her objectionable pictures on social media and demanded ₹10 lakh.

A case under Sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station against Amol for assaulting his wife.

