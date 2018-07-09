 Man arrested for killing six-year-old footpath dweller | pune news | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jul 09, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 09, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Man arrested for killing six-year-old footpath dweller

Accused took the extreme step when the victim disturbed him while he was consuming liquor alone in a tempo

pune Updated: Jul 09, 2018 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The six-year-old was strangled to death by the accused and her body was found under the seat of a tempo by her parents.
The six-year-old was strangled to death by the accused and her body was found under the seat of a tempo by her parents.(HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

The Bund garden police have arrested a man accused of murdering a six-year-old girl, whose body was found dumped in a tempo near Panchsheel chowk, close to Tadiwala road.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Gaikwad, a native of Gulburga in Karnataka. Gaikwad was arrested on Sunday from Dhole Patil road.

The six-year-old, identified as Geetanjali, was strangled to death by the accused and her body was found under the seat of a tempo by her parents.

MM Mujawar, police inspector, Bund garden police station, said,"On the day of the incident, the accused was consuming alcohol inside the tempo.The little girl, who was playing near the vehicle, started knocking on the driver side’s door.The accused, who was sitting inside the vehicle, asked her not to knock, but when she did not stop the accused got annoyed and strangled her with his bare hands after pulling her inside the tempo.”

The body was found in the tempo on Wednesday night, after which a case was registered at Bund garden police station on Thursday.The girl used to reside with her parents on the footpath on Tadiwala road.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused.

more from pune