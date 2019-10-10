e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Man assaulted for turning loud speaker off at Navratri festival

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bibvewadi police on Thursday booked two persons for allegedly assaulting Vinod Pawar (45) on October 8, during a Navratri festival.

The duo barged into Pawars house in Upper Indiranagar and questioned him about his decision to switch off the loud speaker before the deadline. The duo hit Pawar with rods. The neighbours rushed to his rescue after they heard him screaming. Pawar has sustained minor injuries, said police.

A case under Sections 452( House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint),324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) ,323 ( Voluntarily causing hurt ) ,504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ),506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 ( Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bibvewadi police station against the accused.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 21:33 IST

top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
Oct 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Oct 10, 2019 22:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News