Man assaulted for turning loud speaker off at Navratri festival

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:33 IST

The Bibvewadi police on Thursday booked two persons for allegedly assaulting Vinod Pawar (45) on October 8, during a Navratri festival.

The duo barged into Pawars house in Upper Indiranagar and questioned him about his decision to switch off the loud speaker before the deadline. The duo hit Pawar with rods. The neighbours rushed to his rescue after they heard him screaming. Pawar has sustained minor injuries, said police.

A case under Sections 452( House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint),324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) ,323 ( Voluntarily causing hurt ) ,504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ),506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 ( Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bibvewadi police station against the accused.

