Man booked after pillion rider dies in accident on Ahmednagar road in Pune

The Yerwada police have registered a case of rash riding against a motorbike rider after his friend, who was riding pillion helmet-less, died after falling off the bike on Friday.The accident that took place near Wadia Bungalow on Ahmednagar road.

As per the case registered by Yerawada police, the victim Vishwajeet Niranjan Das,(30) who hails from Kolkata was working as a waiter with a restaurant in Koregaon Park area. He was riding pillion behind his friend Sibbu Samuel Sarkar, (27) who resides with him at Lane number 5, Koregaon Park. The duo had gone out on a joyride and were speeding on Ahmednagar road at night.

The accused, Sarkar did not slow down on a speed breaker. The victim who was sitting pillion, was thrown into the metal grill on the footpath and died of head injuries. Sarkar lost control of his bike and has sustained severe injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment. The police have lodged a case of rash and negligent against Sarkar. Sambhaji Patil, police constable attached to Yerawada police station filed the case in this regard. Rupesh Chalke, police sub-inspector is investigating further in the case.

“The victim wasn’t wearing a helmet and it was not clear from the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage as to whether the accused was wearing one. The victim’s body has been taken to his native place at West Bengal for last rites,” said Chalke

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304 A for causing death by negligence, 279 for rash driving on a public road and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act.

