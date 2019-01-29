Man booked for allegedly drugging and molesting woman in Pune

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked a man for allegedly spurring a woman’s drink and molesting her at Hinjewadi.

The 30-year-old woman had approached the police about the incident that happened on January 24, according to her complaint. The incident happened at 9 pm near the Silver Spoon, a restaurant in Hinjewadi.

The accused man has been identified as Radheshyam Chandrakant Gavhane, a resident of Navi Mumbai. The police have not arrested the accused yet.

Gavhane called the complainant to a restaurant and spurred her soft drink, according to her complaint. When she was under the influence of the drink, the man pulled her towards himself and put his hand inside her shirt without her consent.

Gavhane was also in possession of inappropriate pictures of the woman that he had clicked on his mobile phone. He blackmailed the complainant for money and physical relationship or threatened to send the pictures to her husband if she refused to fulfil his demands.

A case under Sections 354 (molestation), 354(d) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station against Gavhane. Assistant police inspector Kavita Rupnar of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 17:07 IST