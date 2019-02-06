Man fires at guard, jumps off fourth floor in Pune

Suraj Mahendra Soni, 25 a resident of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and an engineering drop out from Bharati Vidyapeeth was admitted to Sasson General hospital after he jumped off the fourth floor of a girl’s hostel post firing gunshots at a security guard in Balewadi.

Soni came to Pune on the pretext of meeting a female classmate, he had gotten acquainted with. While he moved back to Gwalior, the girl pursued further studies at National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR).

Soni was in touch with the girl until recently when she is suspected to have cut contact with him. At NICMAR girl’s hostel the guard, Vijay Birhade, 52 stopped him. Soni threatened him with a gun before pushing him and running up to the fifth floor where the girl’s room is.

She was not present. Soni fired at Birhade, but missed. On his second attempt the gun misfired. “He tapped it on the nearest surface and two rounds fell off the pistol,” said police sub-inspector Tukaram Fadd of Chaturshringi police station. Soni ran down to the fourth floor before jumping. He landed on the protruding surface on the second floor and was taken to the hospital.A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 309 (attempted suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC Sections 3(1)25(1-B) of Arms Act was registered against Soni at Chatuhshrungi station.

