Man killed in shop fire in Nigdi

Man killed in shop fire in Nigdi

The deceased was identified as Agarwal (27), a Nepal national who was living and working in the shop

pune Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The shop is Vision Computer Networking and Hardware, located in Yamunanagar, Nigdi.
The shop is Vision Computer Networking and Hardware, located in Yamunanagar, Nigdi.(HT PHOTO)
         

A man working in a computer workshop was killed in an early morning fire in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Agarwal (27), a Nepal national who was living and working in the shop.

The shop is Vision Computer Networking and Hardware, located in Yamunanagar, Nigdi.

The fire brigade received the call in the morning hours of Monday about a blaze emanating from the shop.

The incident was recorded at Nigdi police station as an accidental death.

