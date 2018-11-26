Market watch: Increase in supply brings down potato, onion prices in Pune

Pune has witnessed an increase in the supply of potatoes from Agra and Indore. The supply of onions from the adjoining districts of Pune has also increased. Hence, the prices of both the vegetables has gone down by 10 to 15 per cent in the Agricultural produce market committee, Pune.

“On Sunday, 80 trucks of potatoes arrived from Agra and Indore. A total of 60 trucks of onions from adjoining districts of Pune arrived today. The increased supply has brought down the prices of the vegetables,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune.

The prices of green leafy vegetables has remained the same for a third consecutive week. The price of onions decreased from Rs 70-120 per 10 kilogrammes last week to Rs 50 to Rs 120 per 10 kilogrammes. The prices of potatoes decreased from Rs 120-180 per 10 kilogramme last week to Rs 50-160 per 10 kilogramme this week. Not to be left behind, the prices of tomatoes also settled at Rs 30 - 60 per 10 kilogramme as against Rs 40-60 per 10 kilogramme in the last week. The prices of peas also decreased from Rs 600-650 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 420-440 per 10 kilogramme. The carrot prices were slashed and settled at Rs 100-220 per 10 kilogramme against Rs 600-650 per 10 kilogramme in earlier week. The prices of all other vegetables has remained the same as compared to last week. A total of 1200 bags of ginger from Satara,100 bags of carrot,two tempos of green chillies and 6,500 boxes of tomatoes arrived at APMC, Pune on Sunday.

Commodities Prices on Nov 18 Prices on Nov 25

Onion Rs 70 - Rs 120 Rs 50 - Rs 120

Potato Rs 120 - Rs 180 Rs 50 - Rs 160

Tomatoes Rs 40 - Rs 60 Rs 30 - Rs 60

Peas Rs 600 - Rs 650 Rs 420-440

Carrot Rs 600 - Rs 650 Rs 100 - Rs 220

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 14:51 IST