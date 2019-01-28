Market watch: Peas cheaper, but chillies costlier in Pune

The trend of declining prices of lima beans and peas has continued this week as a result of the low demand of these vegetables at agricultural produce market committee (APMC) Pune.However prices of green chilli and capsicum have witnessed a hike in the past week.

“Post Makar Sankranti, there has been a significantly low demand for vegetables.On Sunday, we witnessed a reduced supply of vegetables as well.All these factors are collectively responsible for the falling prices of vegetables,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders and agents association, Pune.

The average wholesale price of lima beans decreased from Rs 250-300 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 240- 250 per 10 kilogramme. Similarly the prices of peas fell from Rs 160-200 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 60-180 per 10 kilogramme. However prices of capsicum shot up from Rs 300-350 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 300-400 per 10 kilogramme. At the same time, prices of green chilli also increased from Rs 350-360 to Rs 400-500 per 10 kilogramme.

On Sunday, APMC market saw tomatoes being sold at Rs 140-160 per 10 kilogrammes against last week’s Rs 150-180 per 10 kilogrammes against.Cost of onion has witnessed stability and continues to be sold at Rs 30-60 per 10 kilogramme.

160 trucks of vegetables arrived in APMC on Sunday, which included 7,000 crates of tomatoes and 100 bags of groundnuts. Also, seven trucks of green chillies and peas arrived from neighbouring districts.

As prices fall onions remain stable

Name of Commodities January 20 January 27

Lima beans Rs 250-300 Rs 240-250

Peas Rs 160-200 Rs 60-180

Green chilli Rs 350-360 Rs 400-500

Capsicum Rs 300-350 Rs 300-400

Potato Rs 80-120 Rs 90-130

Onion Rs 30-60 Rs 30-60

Tomato Rs 140-160 Rs 150-180

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:49 IST