Market watch: Pune sheds tears of joy as onion prices drop to Rs 45/kg 

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:08 IST

A month after reeling under hiked onion prices, consumers can now get ready to slice generous portions of the vegetable as prices of onion have dropped.

With onion arrivals in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) seeing a spurt, consumers are breathing easy with the rate dropping to Rs 45 per kg, as compared to last weeks Rs 70 per kg.

Babasaheb Bibave, head of the vegetable department of APMC said, “On Sunday, 2,056 trucks, with 977 of vegetables, 395 of fruits and 684 of onion and potatoes arrived in the APMC market. When the onion prices touched Rs 100 per kg, only 150-200 trucks would arrive. The price of onion has dropped considerably as there is a rise in supply.”

On Sunday, prices of tomatoes, french beans and cluster beans increased at the APMC. Tomatoes which were sold at Rs 100 per 10kg last week, are now being sold at Rs 140 per 10 kg. Ladies finger which cost Rs 30 per kg last week, costed Rs 40 per kg this week. Cluster beans were sold at Rs 60 per kg as compared to Rs 50 last week. French beans were sold at Rs 45 per kg as compared to last week’s Rs 40 per kg.

In the leafy vegetables, coriander which cost between Re 1 and Rs 4 has now shot up to cost Rs 6 per bunch ( Rs 600 per bundle of 100 bunches).

On Sunday, groundnuts also made an entry into the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard and were sold at Rs 50 per kg.

In fruits, apples and oranges ruled the market. Apples were sold at Rs 30-110 per kg, orange was priced at Rs 64 per kg. Strawberries which were sold at Rs 75 last week are now being sold at Rs 60 per kg. Pomegranate was sold at Rs 100 per kg as against Rs 75 per kg last week.