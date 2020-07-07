e-paper
Markets filled with customers with a disregard for distancing norms, masks

Markets filled with customers with a disregard for distancing norms, masks

pune Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:50 IST
Shrutika Ratnaparkhi
Shrutika Ratnaparkhi
Hindustantimes
         

In most areas of the city, people have been stepping out to visit market places in large numbers, ignoring masks and social distancing norms at a time when Pune’s Covid tally has reached 22,381 with 730 dead.

At most places at Tilak road, Tulshibaug, Laxmi road and Fergusson college road, many were seen without protective gear to cover their face, forcing police to act against them. On Friday and Saturday alone, Pune police have fined more than 100 persons for not wearing masks. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has acted against 300 persons for not wearing masks and collected Rs 1.5 lakh.

Taking into consideration the spike in people venturing out amid a lack of regard for social distancing norms and masks, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram warned of another lockdown in the district if the situation continues.

Ashish Gaikwad, the owner of Style clothing, Tilak Road said while insisting a customer to wear a mask, “I have not seen people entering my store without a mask and I have seen them wearing a mask outside my door too. Most of the people do not wear a mask and tend to remove it while walking on the road.”

Khushi Kundrani, manager at Cake Studio, stated: “People who enter the café do wear masks and follow social distancing even outside the café.”

Neeraj, a shopkeeper from FC Road said, “I have seen residents wearing a mask but the nose is mostly not covered. I don’t understand how that is going to protect them from Covid-19”.

Besides youngsters, teenagers were seen on roads in a group of six to seven without maintaining distance. Amit Dashanave, a resident of Erandawane and a regular on Fergusson college road said he sees many youngsters every day not wearing masks while standing at tea stalls.

Taking serious cognisance of people’s increased movement and disregard for masks, Ram has threatened to re-impose lockdown in the entire district. During a recent meeting, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has also asked police to be strict in enforcing the mask and social distancing related guidelines.

