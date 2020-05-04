Mayor asks Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar to reconsider shop timings

pune

Updated: May 04, 2020 21:19 IST

In a ray of hope for some city areas, the Pune Municipal Corporation eased the lockdown on Monday. However, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol opposed the relaxation, stating that this will cause a spike in city’s Covid-19 positive case tally.

The mayor also spoke to Pune’s guardian minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar suggesting that the curbs continue and the time window to keep shops providing non-essential items open, be reconsidered.

Pawar, according to Mohol, has assured he will “consider the request positively”.

Mohol said, “Pune residents followed the first two lockdown phases sincerely, however, once the lockdown was eased people came out of their homes in large numbers as if there is no threat from the virus, thus violating the social distancing norms.”

According to Mohol, the district administrations order has created more confusion among residents. Mohol said that he requested Pawar to keep the time window for shops from 10 am to 2 pm instead of 10 am to 7 pm.

“The way people rushed to wine shops on Monday was completely wrong.Who will responsibility if the cases increase? Daily, there are at least 100 positive cases in the city.

Mohol said if the shops are open for longer people will be out of their homes for long hours. “Let the number of positive cases in the city come down and then we can relax the restrictions. Pune has limited police force and it is tough to control situation on ground.”