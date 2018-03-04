Mein Huun Yusuf... returns to Pune after two years

‘Mein Huun Yusuf Aur Ye Hai Mera Bhai’, a Palestinian play written by playwright Amir Nizar Zuabi and translated by Salima Raza, will be performed on Sunday at the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha in Kothrud after two years. Directed by Mohit Takalkar and with an ensemble cast from across India, the play is set in 1948 Palestine. It is a story of two brothers and how their lives are torn apart due to an adversity and the events that follow. The play opened in Bengaluru two years ago and has been travelling across India and has appeared only once at the Vinod Doshi Theatre festival in Pune two years ago. “Pune has seen the least number of performances of the play and it seemed like a great idea to bring it back for the audience after the amazing response it received previously,” said Takalkar.

“We had actually thought of translating the play to Marathi. We even thought of setting the story in Kashmir instead of Palestine. However, it didn’t go well and I strongly felt that the play is best performed in Urdu and in its original setting as it showcases personal trauma. We decided to start performing the play only after Gaza came to the forefront and also coincided with Aasakta’s Ringan, where we were thinking of putting up five plays talking about the issues of Palestine. When we decided to do it, we were a little apprehensive about the reaction from the audience but it has been overwhelming everywhere,” he added.

Jitendra Joshi, Mrunmayee Godbole, Ipshita Chakraborty, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Sandeep Shikhar and Sagar Deshmukh too have been involved in the play from the beginning. Usually, the theatre group closes a play after 25 shows, but this play is in its 35th show and the actors have decided to continue reprising their roles.

“The rehearsals were amazing as the actors didn’t know that it was an ensemble cast. We started the rehearsals in Wada, Thane, on Atul Kulkani’s farm house where the actors stayed and rehearsed together. Together, we saw at least 20 Palestinian films to learn more about their lives, the way they dressed and to understand what is going through the minds of the people.”