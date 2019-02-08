Miniature vehicle models, high tech engines will be part of upcoming ARAI museum in Pune

A Rs 100 crore automotive technology museum - claimed by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to be India’s first - has finally moved from concept to design reality.

The museum, to be built at Kharadi, was announced by ARAI two years ago. Now, the concept design is ready.

“ARAI is setting up this museum in association with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). It will come up on a 2.5-acre plot in Kharadi which has already been identified and allotted by the PMC,” Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director, ARAI, informed Hindustan Times.

“The museum is likely to get completed by 2022 and work will begin this year,” said Urdhwareshe, adding that funds will come from the government of India and major players in the private automotive sector.

“We have already started working on the ideation. The construction will begin once the funding is provided,” said MR Saraf, senior deputy director, ARAI.

Saraf said, “Besides models of various vehicles, the main focus of the museum will be on current and futuristic technology and developments in the auto sector. The museum will be a major attraction not just for public, but for students and those working in the automobile sector.”

ARAI mobility centre to test self-driving cars in Pune

The Automotive research association of India (ARAI) will set up a mobility research centre at Takwe near Talegaon in Pune district. This will be the fourth campus of ARAI to be set up in Pune - headquarter, Kothrud; homologation and technology centre, Chakan; and forging industry division, Chakan.

The mobility centre will have special facilities to test futuristic designs, cue autonomous vehicles, i.e self driving cars.

The mobility centre will come up on 110 acres of land, according to Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director, ARAI.

According to Urdhwareshe, the research centre will have vehicle test tracks for automotive testing and a certification facility for equipment related to the construction and mining industry.

“Moreover, this centre will also house infrastructure for undertaking research work in fire safety of vehicles, impact of functioning of tyres on road and safety measures for vehicles with LPG and CNG cylinders,” said Urdhwareshe. The construction work for this centre will commence in the current year and will take at least threee years to complete, i.e 2022.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 16:49 IST