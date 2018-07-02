Minor among two booked for burning entrance doors of two houses in Bhawani Peth

Two teens, including a minor, were booked for setting ablaze the entrance doors of two houses in Bhawani peth area on early Sunday morning. Among the booked, Avinash alias Barkya Avchare, 18, was arrested on Sunday night, while police are on the lookout for the minor who is a month away from turning 18.

“They threw the inflammable liquid on the main doors of the houses and set them ablaze,” said SD Poman, police sub inspector (PSI) of Khadak police station who is investigating the case.

Avchare was arrested in a case of a house-break-in and theft around five to six months ago. “He was a juvenile when he was apprehended for the theft. He recently turned 18,” said PSI Poman.

The case against Avchare was filed by Ajay Pardeshi, 39, a resident of Kashewadi, Bhawani peth. One of the houses attacked by Avcahre and the juvenile belonged to Pardeshi. The second house was that of Vijay Ganpat Gujar who also lives in the same locality.

“The doors were damaged and the clothes drying outside were burnt. However, no other part of the house or no person sleeping inside were hurt,” said PSI Poman.

While Pardeshi's house was attacked at 4am, Gujar's door was set ablaze at 4:15 am on Sunday morning. While the earlier case was the reason behind Avchare's rage against Pardeshi, the police are investigating the reason behind the attack on Gujar's house.

A case under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two at Khadak police station.

This is the second such incident in the recent months. In a similar case in Kothrud, two men were booked for throwing blazing petrol glass bottles at their neighbour’s house.