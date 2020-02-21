e-paper
Pune News / Minor problem has delayed Wuhan evacuation: Chavan

Minor problem has delayed Wuhan evacuation: Chavan

Satara-born Ashwini Patil, currently locked down in Wuhan, China, due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus), has not been evacuated yet

pune Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:11 IST
Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.
Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.(HT FILE photo)
         

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said that Satara-born Ashwini Patil, currently locked down in Wuhan, China, due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus), has not been evacuated yet because of “some hitch with the Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft as a result of which it was not able to reach China”.

Chavan tweeted: “ I Spoke to Ashwini Patil in Woohan. Government is sending an Air Force C-130 aircraft to airlift nearly 90 Indians still remaining. Aircraft was to go today, but there is some hitch. Embassy has asked everyone to be ready to leave immediately. I am in touch.”

Patil is from Satara district. Ashwini’s family in Satara reached out to the senior Congressman, Chavan, who wrote to external affairs minister S Jaishankar asking him to take the necessary steps.

