‘Misuse of wakf land will be stringently dealt with,’ says minister Dilip Kamble

Minister of state for social justice and special assistance, relief and rehabilitation, earthquake rehabilitation, minorities development and wakf, Dilip Kamble, has been in the forefront of addressing grievances of minority communities in the state. The minister has also been active in effectively answering the issues of wakf irregularities in the state. Excerpts from his interview with Nadeem Inamdar.

What’s the latest update on the actions of Maharashtra wakf department?

The Maharashtra government has ordered a CID probe into the complaints of serious irregularities in the wakf board land dealings. The wakf board land is meant to be extensively utilised for social purposes and for the welfare of the Muslim community. If any wakf land has been illegally transferred for other means, the CID probe will expose the culprits and strict action according to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be taken against the culprits. We are expanding the CID probe with special focus on Pune as it is home to large wakf land plots bought under the purview of the ministry of minority affairs. Once a land plot has been registered as a wakf property, then it cannot be sold to or by any person. We are probing all the cases where wakf land has been illegally sold.

What is the idea behind the increase in the minority scholarship amount?

The government has decided to increase the scholarship amount for religious minorities for higher education from existing the Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and will open zero balance accounts for them. The scheme currently provides Rs 25,000 to minority students who pursue medical and other technical courses. The state minorities department also offers up to Rs 5,000 for students from religious minorities pursuing graduation courses on its behalf. We are trying to do more to bring in the desired empowerment of the minorities in line with the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Can you tell us about the Rs 100 crore National Skills University for Muslim minorities?

We are planning to set up six branches of the National Skills University in the state with one in Pune. The university will be the first-of-its-kind in the country and will bring about a complete transformation in the skilling landscape of the Muslim community. The government has given its in-principle sanction for the proposal and it will be set up soon.

Major decisions aimed at empowering minorities

- Opening of skills university in Aurangabad

- Doubling education loan amount to Rs 50,000

- Family income limit for scholarship eligibility to be raised to Rs 6 lakh

- Urdu ghar proposed in Byculla