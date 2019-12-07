e-paper
Modi, Shah, Doval attend all India conference of DGPs, IGPs

pune Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the national conference of directors general (DGs) and inspectors general (IGs) of police at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pashan on Saturday.

The three-day conference, which began on Friday, will conclude on Sunday. Various issues and their solutions related to national security are discussed in the conference every year. Last year, the conference was held at Kevadiya in Gujarat.

Union home minister Amit Shah and national security advisor Ajit Doval along with top officials from central paramilitary, police and intelligence agencies are also attending the conference.

Before heading to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) for the conference, Modi attended the Armed Forces Flag Day programme at the Raj Bhavan, district officials said.

He also met the widow and daughter of Major Kunal Gosavi, who was killed in the Nagrota terror attack in 2016, they said.

“The DGP/IGP conference is underway in Pune. Top police officials from all over India are attending this meet,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The prime minister released a 57-minute video featuring Armed Forces Flag Day on Twitter saying, “On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute the welfare of our forces.”

