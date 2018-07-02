| pune news | Hindustan Times

A number of housing societies, schools and commercial establishments have teamed up with HT to plant and nurture trees on their premises. Already, the plantation of 2,600 saplings in protected environments, which will ensure that these saplings grow into trees and enrich our city’s environment, is underway. Pune’s first citizen, mayor Mukta Tilak, has been enthusiastic about the initiative and we have received the fullest support from Pune municipal corporation’s garden department.

Every conscientious citizen needs to plant and protect trees in view of the widespread tree cutting happening due to construction activity and development projects in many parts of Pune. Trees not only help clean up the air, but do so much more for us in terms of improving the local ecology and bringing solace to our hearts and souls in these stressful times.

That brings us to another dimension of HT’s tree plantation programme, which is a demonstration meditation session in association with Hearfulness Institute (HFN). Hundreds of residents of Pune in different parts of the city have benefitted from the programme after they participated in free meditation sessions conducted under the auspices of the HT-HFN initiative. I have myself participated in two short sessions and was wonderstruck with the effectiveness of meditation techniques, which has gained considerable popularity in many countries across the world.

As was stated in our first anniversary edition on June 24, we embraced Pune with the promise to engage with issues that touch and transform your lives. Pune and its people have been at the centre of our endeavour, lending a purpose to our community-centric and constructive journalism. We have not only sought to highlight problems, but have also explored solutions.

‘Making A Difference’ was the theme of our special 1st anniversary edition on June 24 and we were happy to highlight the positivity spread by individuals and groups in the city through their good work. Thus, the edition presented the latest update on the Rs 100 crore Adar Poonawalla clean city initiative - the only example in the country of 1.25 billion people where an individual is spending more than Rs 100 crore of his personal wealth to help clean up his city. If this is the commitment that Adar Poonawalla can show for our city and country, can’t each one of us do our small bit for our city and our nation?

Pimple Saudagar’s Roseland Society, recipients of the national Swacch Bharat award, the Kalyaninagar residents association, Dr Abhijeet and Dr Manisha Sonawane, who provide medical support to the homeless, and Mukul Madhav foundation, which has setup advanced neonatal intensive care units in civic and government hospitals, were among the heroes who were featured. Also highlighted in the special June 24th edition was the commendable work done by the Rotary Club of Pune NIBM in providing decent restrooms for our policewomen, Lakshya group which supports sportspersons of talent, and Hrishikesh Pawar’s specially designed dance programme for people with Parkinson’s disease.

‘Go Green Pune’ is a part of our first anniversary celebrations and we invite you to be a part of this movement. Get in touch with us at processlead@hindustantimes.com or call on 9764173276.

